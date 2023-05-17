Biden says he and China's Xi will meet, 'whether it's soon or not'

2023/05/17 | 20:50 - Source: Shafaq News



President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would speak with China's President Xi Jinping, but did not say when."Whether it's soon or not, we will be meeting," Biden said in answer to reporters questions before his departure to Japan for a G7 meeting.(Reuters) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / U.S.President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would speak with China's President Xi Jinping, but did not say when."Whether it's soon or not, we will be meeting," Biden said in answer to reporters questions before his departure to Japan for a G7 meeting.(Reuters)

Sponsored Links