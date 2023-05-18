2023/05/18 | 11:44 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Pakistan, Iraq brotherly bonds deeply rooted in common religion, shared interests: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the brotherly bonds between Pakistan and Iraq are deeply rooted in common religion and shared interests.

Talking to Iraq's Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta who called on him in Islamabad, the Foreign Minister said multi-dimensional cooperation and exchange of high-level delegations are parts of these bilateral relations.





He said Pakistan has always supported Iraqi brothers and sisters in difficult times.

The Iraqi Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support and cooperation.