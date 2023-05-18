US Dollar Exchange Rates Dip in Baghdad and Erbil

2023/05/18 | 11:52 - Source: Shafaq News



According to Shafaq News agency report, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 144,300 dinars for every $100 in the morning, which was slightly lower compared to the Wednesday’s rate of 144,600 dinars.



In the local markets of Baghdad, the buying and selling prices remained stable in the exchange shops.



The selling price was reported at 145,500 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 143,500 dinars for every $100.



Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of the US dollar also experienced a decrease.



