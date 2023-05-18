2023/05/18 | 15:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Pakistan's Lucky Cement Limited has announced a major expansion of its plant in Samawah, Iraq.In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Market today (Thursday), the company said it will add a new clinker production line with a capacity of 1.82 million tons per annum (MTPA).The Najmat-Al-Samawah (NAS) facility is a […]

read more Increased Constuction drives new Investment in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.