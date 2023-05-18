EBRD to Expand Operations in Iraq

2023/05/18 | 15:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved amendments to the Bank's statutes to enable the limited and incremental expansion of its operations to sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq.According to a statement from the bank, the decision, taken at the EBRD's 2023 Annual Meeting in […]

