Barzani attributes power shortages in Kurdistan to increased demand

2023/05/18 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, attributed the inability to provide 24-hour electricity in the national power grid to the increased demand caused by the growing population and industrial activity in the region.This statement came as he laid the foundation stone for a new solar power station in Erbil, which is set to be the largest clean and environmentally friendly power station in Kurdistan and Iraq as a whole, according to the Kurdistan Ministry of Electricity.During the ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani stated, "I am delighted to inaugurate this project, which can generate 25 megawatts per hour," emphasizing the need for "further development of the electricity sector and a greater focus on clean and alternative energy."He added, "There are many opportunities for us to develop the electricity sector and better serve the citizens, but it is necessary for the citizens to conserve energy and pay their bills to contribute to a continuous energy supply."Masrour Barzani explained that the reason for the lack of 24-hour electricity supply is due to the increase in population, consumption, as well as the rise in the number of factories and industrial facilities.
He also highlighted that the Kurdistan Regional Government has a program to provide electricity at lower costs.The power station has a capacity of 25 megawatts and consists of a large number of panels.
The electricity generated by the station will be connected to the national power grid.Currently, according to the ministry, solar power contributes to 20% to 30% of the electricity generated in the Kurdistan Region.
The Kurdistan Regional Government aims to increase this amount and implement similar projects for this purpose.The project, which costs 100 million dollars and covers an area of 590 acres, is expected to be completed within a year.It should be noted that the Kurdistan Region currently has two solar power stations with a capacity of 3 megawatts.
The government has also decided to construct a power station in the independent Suran administration in Erbil, with a capacity of 100 megawatts and a cost of 235 billion dinars.
