Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Jeddah to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit

2023/05/18 | 21:20 - Source: Shafaq News



Syria was formally expelled from the Arab League in September 2021, but recently, several Arab nations, including the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, have been restoring relations with Syria. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Jeddah on Thursday to attend the 32nd Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia, marking Syria's return to the Arab League.Videos published by Saudi media showed President al-Assad's arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, where several dignitaries, including Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, received him.President al-Assad's presence at the summit signifies Syria's reintegration into the Arab League and highlights the renewed engagement between Syria and other Arab countries.Syria was formally expelled from the Arab League in September 2021, but recently, several Arab nations, including the UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, have been restoring relations with Syria.

