Iranian media say uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 limits

2019/07/01 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile has passed the
300-kilogram limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the
semi-official Fars news agency reported Monday.The agency attributed its report to an unnamed source, who
said UN inspectors had recently weighed Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched
uranium. Iran had recently quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium to
be on pace to break one of the deal’s terms.Iran has vowed to begin enriching its stockpile of uranium
to higher levels closer to weapons grade later this month if world powers fail
to negotiate new terms for the nuclear accord following the US decision to
withdraw from the agreement and restore crippling sanctions. European countries
opposed the US withdrawal and have repeatedly urged Iran to abide by the deal.The unraveling of the landmark nuclear agreement comes amid
heightened tensions in the Arabian Gulf, where Iranian forces shot down a US
drone last month. The US said the drone was in international airspace while Iran
insisted it veered across its border.The crisis stems from President Donald Trump’s withdrawal
from the nuclear accord and his policy of exerting maximum pressure on Iran to
force it to change its policies in the region.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that
his country would not bow to foreign pressure, the state-run IRNA news agency
reported Monday.“Today, Iran has to stand against US economic sanctions
through domestic production and relying on national potentials,” he said,
without making any reference to the nuclear program.
300-kilogram limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the
semi-official Fars news agency reported Monday.The agency attributed its report to an unnamed source, who
said UN inspectors had recently weighed Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched
uranium. Iran had recently quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium to
be on pace to break one of the deal’s terms.Iran has vowed to begin enriching its stockpile of uranium
to higher levels closer to weapons grade later this month if world powers fail
to negotiate new terms for the nuclear accord following the US decision to
withdraw from the agreement and restore crippling sanctions. European countries
opposed the US withdrawal and have repeatedly urged Iran to abide by the deal.The unraveling of the landmark nuclear agreement comes amid
heightened tensions in the Arabian Gulf, where Iranian forces shot down a US
drone last month. The US said the drone was in international airspace while Iran
insisted it veered across its border.The crisis stems from President Donald Trump’s withdrawal
from the nuclear accord and his policy of exerting maximum pressure on Iran to
force it to change its policies in the region.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that
his country would not bow to foreign pressure, the state-run IRNA news agency
reported Monday.“Today, Iran has to stand against US economic sanctions
through domestic production and relying on national potentials,” he said,
without making any reference to the nuclear program.