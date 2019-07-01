عربي | كوردى


Iranian media say uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 limits
2019/07/01 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile has passed the

300-kilogram limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the

semi-official Fars news agency reported Monday.The agency attributed its report to an unnamed source, who

said UN inspectors had recently weighed Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched

uranium. Iran had recently quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium to

be on pace to break one of the deal’s terms.Iran has vowed to begin enriching its stockpile of uranium

to higher levels closer to weapons grade later this month if world powers fail

to negotiate new terms for the nuclear accord following the US decision to

withdraw from the agreement and restore crippling sanctions. European countries

opposed the US withdrawal and have repeatedly urged Iran to abide by the deal.The unraveling of the landmark nuclear agreement comes amid

heightened tensions in the Arabian Gulf, where Iranian forces shot down a US

drone last month. The US said the drone was in international airspace while Iran

insisted it veered across its border.The crisis stems from President Donald Trump’s withdrawal

from the nuclear accord and his policy of exerting maximum pressure on Iran to

force it to change its policies in the region.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that

his country would not bow to foreign pressure, the state-run IRNA news agency

reported Monday.“Today, Iran has to stand against US economic sanctions

through domestic production and relying on national potentials,” he said,

without making any reference to the nuclear program.



