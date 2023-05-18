Protecting Health Freedom: Citizens Urged to Sign Petition as World Health Assembly Meeting Approaches

2023/05/19 | 14:24 - Source: Iraq News

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens from the Covid Tyranny Task Force of Collier County, FL, achieved a significant milestone with the successful passage of the Collier County Health Freedom Resolution and the Collier County Health Freedom Bill of Rights Ordinance on April 11th, 2023.



Buoyed by this success, they are now spearheading a statewide movement, aiming to unite citizens across Florida.



Their goal is to protect the health freedom and individual rights of all.Scott Kiley, an instrumental figure in this movement, states, "We have created a blueprint for success in Collier County, and now it's time to empower other counties to replicate this success.



Our great Governor DeSantis has recently signed legislation that grants certain health freedom rights to Floridians.



While we are grateful for this progress, we believe there is room for improvement on these new statutes.



Our Health Freedom Resolution highlights these areas for improvement, outlining the future we strive to leave for our children."The World Health Assembly will convene in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 21 to May 30, 2023, with items on the agenda including the Implementation of the International Health Regulations (IHR), amendments, and the "Pandemic Treaty" (WHO CA+).



These documents establish a legal framework that grants the World Health Organization (WHO) the authority to declare public health emergencies and assume global management responsibilities in response.



The amended IHR empowers the WHO for pandemic preparedness, including extensive surveillance of populations to detect outbreaks early, while also making it the sole authority, at their discretion, for infectious disease mitigation, prevention, and treatment protocols during Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEIC).Dr.



Richard Schroeder, Founder of the Covid Tyranny Task Force states, “It is crucial for Americans to educate themselves and take a stand, by signing the Children’s Health Defense Health Freedom Bill of Rights and petition.” Sign the Health Freedom Bill of Rights.The Citizens from the Covid Tyranny Task Force of Collier County, FL, are leading a statewide movement to unite citizens in defense of health freedom.



Their comprehensive plan of action includes:• Building and uniting teams in every county• Educating, informing, and enlightening concerned citizens through regular communication channels, such as emails, calls, meetings, and presentations.• Advocating for the passage of the Health Freedom Resolution in every county signifying their commitment to improvement, acknowledging past mistakes, and outlining the goals that ensure freedom for future generations.• Promoting the passage of the Health Freedom Bill of Rights Ordinance in every county, recognizing Governor DeSantis' contributions, and educating on the benefits of addressing areas requiring improvement.• Partnering with local law enforcement to inform, educate, and unite them in every county.• Building a peaceful coalition of united citizens, bringing together millions of Floridians who share common goals aimed at preserving our constitutional republic.About the Citizens from the Covid Tyranny Task Force of Collier County, FL: They are a dedicated group of activists with the mission to protect health freedom, advocate for individual rights, and defend the constitutional republic.



Through their successful efforts in Collier County, they have established a template for success that can be replicated in other counties.



Now, they are at the forefront of a statewide movement, uniting citizens across Florida to safeguard health freedom for all.For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Scott Kiley at scottjkiley@gmail.com.

