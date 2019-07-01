Home › Iraq News › Lands of Iraqi Kurdistan are turned over to Turks, KCK leader says

QANDIL MOUNTAINS,— The Executive Council Member of the Kurdistan Communities Union KCK, the political wing of Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK, Mrs. Sozdar Avesta, said the Iraqi Kurdistan authorities have officially handed over the lands of South [Iraqi] Kurdistan to the Turkish state and called on the people to stand against the invasion, Firat News Agency ANF reported.



“South Kurdistan authorities give a hand to Erdogan”



Avesta said the Turkish state has been attacking to invade southern Kurdistan and added that it is neither the first time or anything new, and that the Turkish state has attempted to invade South Kurdistan several times before. Avesta added that the freedom movement and the guerrilla fought against the invasion attempts every time and defended the lands of South Kurdistan with human shields.























Avesta saluted the the People Defense Forces of Hêzên Parastina Gel (HPG]) the military wing of PKK, and YJA Star guerrillas who “formed a wall against the invasion and fought the invading Turkish state from Haftanin to Xakurkê”. Avesta commemorated the martyrs of the struggle and said, “They defend human dignity.”



Avesta pointed to Iraqi Kurdistan authorities’ responsibility in the invasion attempt and said, “Since Erdogan came to power, whenever his government is stuck or defeated the authorities in the South have given them a hand. They have frequently tried to join forces and trick the Kurds in elections.” Avesta said; “It is the KDP (Kurdistan Democratic Party, KDP) officials who act this way the most.”



“Barzani handed over South Kurdistan in Erdogan visit”



Avesta said various powers and Kurds had an expectation from Iraqi Kurdistan president Nechirvan Barzani that he would have a different stance than other administrators, and continued:



“Now they are setting up a Barzani dynasty in South Kurdistan. This is how this should be seen. At a time of all these attacks, Nechirvan Barzani went to Istanbul during an election campaign and met with Erdogan. We see that this was not just as a support for elections. This meeting was the official handing over of Kurdistan’s lands to the Turks. One day after the visit, 6 hills were handed over to Turkish soldiers in Metina. This time in Zakho, these facts must be seen.”



The Barzani-led Kurdistan Regional Government KRG, which has close ties with the Turkish government, issued a statement on Saturday in response to last week’s deadly Turkish airstrikes blaming the PKK for precipitating the situation. The KRG “will not tolerate or allow its soil to be used for attacking or stirring the security of neighboring countries which will put the lives of the Kurdistan Region’s people in danger,” it added.



Turkey maintains a network of twenty-one bases in Duhok and Erbil governorates and has deployed units approximately 30 kilometers into the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan, some of which have come under attack from PKK fighters.



The KCK said in a statement on Sunday that KRG response to the deadly Turkish airstrikes would pave the way for legitimizing future attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan.



Call on the people: Don’t let them



Avesta called on the people of Iraqi Kurdistan, the Kurdish people, students, women and patriots, and witnesses of the Halabja massacre, to not let the Turkish state settle in Kurdistan.



She called on MPs in the Iraqi and South Kurdistan Regional parliaments and said: “If they truly have a loyalty to their homeland, they should ask questions to the President of South Kurdistan.”



Avesta called on all peoples of Kurdistan and all Kurds abroad to stand up against the Turkish state invasion.



KCK Executive Council Member Sozdar Avesta called on Nechirvan Barzani and stressed that the current situation is unacceptable. She said, “The calamity that the Kurdish people have suffered is enough already.”



Avesta called for a return to the national unity and national congress efforts and said: “If he wants to be the president of the Kurdistan Regional Government he should do that. Nobody else can save themselves outside of this stance.”



The PKK took up arms in 1984 against the Turkish state, which still denies the constitutional existence of Kurds, to push for greater autonomy in Turkish Kurdistan for the Kurdish minority who make up around 22.5 million of the country’s 79-million population. More than 40,000 Turkish soldiers and Kurdish rebels, have been killed in the conflict.



A large Kurdish community in Turkey and worldwide openly sympathise with PKK rebels and Abdullah Ocalan, who founded the PKK group in 1974 and currently serving a life sentence in Turkey, has a high symbolic value for most Kurds in Turkey and worldwide according to observers.



