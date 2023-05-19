Iraqi Prime Minister Advocates for Arab Cooperation and Economic Bloc at Arab Summit

2023/05/19 | 18:58 - Source: Shafaq News



He stressed the importance of Arab countries forming an economic bloc to leverage their resources and wealth.



Al-Sudani proposed Baghdad as the venue for the next Arab summit and commended Syria's reinstatement into the Arab League, considering it a crucial step for regional stability.



The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of unified Arab action in addressing differences and preventing internal strife in Sudan.



He also endorsed initiatives to end the conflict in Yemen and expressed hope for stability in Libya.



Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's support for Lebanon in overcoming its political and economic challenges.



Regarding the Palestinian cause, Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's unwavering stance on their rights, including land, sovereignty, and establishing an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.



Furthermore, he welcomed the Saudi Arabia-Iran agreement as a practical step towards stability and prosperity in the region, which Iraq actively supported.



Al-Sudani emphasized that Arab unity does not lead to isolation, but fosters increased openness among Arab nations collectively and individually.



He called on the Arab League to adopt approaches that build an economic bloc, strengthening economies and optimizing resource utilization.



The Prime Minister proposed hosting conferences, including the "Baghdad 2023" conference on economic integration and regional stability, to lay the foundation for cooperation.



Additionally, Baghdad is preparing to host the Development Path Conference to enhance bonds and inclusive interests among Arab peoples.



Addressing climate change and water scarcity, Al-Sudani urged joint efforts guided by international laws and norms to find comprehensive solutions.



