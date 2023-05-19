President Barzani Pays Tribute to Kurdish Leader Nawshirwan Mustafa on Anniversary of His Departure

2023/05/19 | 23:50 - Source: Shafaq News



He wished for Mustafa's soul to rest in peace.Nawshirwan Mustafa, born in 1944 and passing away on May 19, 2017, was a notable Iraqi Kurdish politician and fighter. He began his career within the ranks of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and eventually rose to the position of deputy secretary of the party under Jalal Talabani.



However, in late 2006, Mustafa resigned from the PUK and established the Change Movement (Gorran) party, now the Kurdistan Region's sixth-largest party. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commemorated the anniversary of Nawshirwan Mustafa, a prominent Kurdish leader. In a tweet, Barzani expressed respect and appreciation for Mustafa's contributions to the Kurdish struggle, presence, and role in the revolution and political life.He wished for Mustafa's soul to rest in peace.Nawshirwan Mustafa, born in 1944 and passing away on May 19, 2017, was a notable Iraqi Kurdish politician and fighter. He began his career within the ranks of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and eventually rose to the position of deputy secretary of the party under Jalal Talabani.However, in late 2006, Mustafa resigned from the PUK and established the Change Movement (Gorran) party, now the Kurdistan Region's sixth-largest party.

Sponsored Links