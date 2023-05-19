Town of Burrillville, Rhode Island, Updates Manual Processes with OpenGov Digital Permitting, Licensing Software

2023/05/20 | 00:32 - Source: Iraq News

Processes in the Town of Burrillville, RI, were filled with paper and drop-in customers.



OpenGov digital permitting and licensing software streamlined the work.

RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Departments in the Town of Burrillville, RI, needed to update paper-based, siloed processes, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital permitting and licensing software.The Town, located in the northwest corner of the State, had cumbersome, error-prone manual processes.



Permit and license applications were scanned and posted online for customers to download, complete by hand, and return with a check in person or by mail.



The outdated process added to staff workload and caused siloes among Town departments.



So, leaders decided to provide staff and customers a better experience with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.



The Town will first introduce OpenGov to the Building & Zoning Department, with plans to expand to more departments in the future.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, staff will replace piles of paper for innovative, intuitive software that will allow them to design forms and workflows that match the Town’s process.



Using OpenGov’s Public Portal, customers can submit and pay for applications online—no more finding a stamp or making a trip to the Town Hall.



Staff will then be able to approve building permits online as well as conduct electrical, fire, and other trade inspections using the software on a mobile device.



Multiple departments can work within the platform at one time, increasing collaboration and breaking down siloes.



With the ability to process, approve, and issue permits and licenses up to five times faster, staff will be more productive and customers will be happier.The Town of Burrillville joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies.



With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S.



and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector.



The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

