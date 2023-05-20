Planning Continues for Iraq's Development Road

2023/05/20 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Ministry of Transport, led by Eng.Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, held a meeting with the delegation from Italian consulting company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A.(PEG), contracted with the Ministry.The meeting, attended by the Al-Faw Grand Port Authority, focused on the latest designs […]

