Planning Continues for Iraq's Development Road
2023/05/20 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport, led by Eng.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, held a meeting with the delegation from Italian consulting company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A.

(PEG), contracted with the Ministry.

The meeting, attended by the Al-Faw Grand Port Authority, focused on the latest designs […]

