IRGC Urges Iraq to Honor Commitment on Expulsion of Terrorists

2023/05/20 | 15:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Speaking to Tasnim in Iran’s western city of Sanandaj on Saturday, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the Baghdad government has undertaken, under an agreement, to disarm and expel the terrorist groups that act against Iran along the border regions.

“We are waiting for the government of Iraq to honor its commitments and have given them some time (to evict the terrorists).



Otherwise, and if nothing happens, the IRGC’s attacks will go on,” the commander warned.

Asked if the Baghdad government has a deadline of months or days, the general said the Iraqi government itself knows the given time.

The IRGC launched several rounds of military strikes on the positions of separatist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region in 2022.

The first stage of the attacks began on September 24, after terrorists’ move to ignite riots and unrest along border cities west of Iran.

The move by IRGC Ground Force to hit Iraqi-based Komalah and Democrat terrorist groups came after illegal entry by these groups’ armed teams into the Iranian border cities.

The IRGC has said, “These terrorists - who are backed by the global arrogance and are based in the Iraqi northern region – were forced to flee the country after accepting heavy casualties.”

The IRGC underlined that Iran on many occasions has warned officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region about the terrorist groups’ activities in the region but they have failed to pay necessary attention to the warnings and take proper measures to prevent terrorist moves.

It has also described the operations by the Iranian forces as part of efforts to ensure durable security along borders and punish criminal terrorists.