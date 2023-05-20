Turkish Consul General in Erbil: Turkish Election Results Will Not Affect Relations with Kurdistan Region

2023/05/20 | 16:26 - Source: Shafaq News



Yaqut mentioned that the low voter turnout from the Kurdistan Region was due to the inclement weather conditions.



The second round of the Turkish presidential elections for citizens residing abroad began this morning, and many Turkish citizens in the Kurdistan Region cast their votes at the Turkish Consulate in Erbil.



Yakut assured reporters that the voting process at the consulate was proceeding smoothly without any issues, and all necessary preparations had been made.



Regarding the potential impact of the election results on the relations between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region, the Turkish consul stated that regardless of the election outcomes, the ties between the two sides would not be affected.



He emphasized the solid historical, humanitarian, and commercial relations between Turkey and the Region. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Turkish Consul General in Erbil, The Turkish Consul General in Erbil, Memet Mevlut Yakut, stated on Saturday that the results of the Turkish presidential elections would not have an impact on the relations between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region.Yaqut mentioned that the low voter turnout from the Kurdistan Region was due to the inclement weather conditions.The second round of the Turkish presidential elections for citizens residing abroad began this morning, and many Turkish citizens in the Kurdistan Region cast their votes at the Turkish Consulate in Erbil.Yakut assured reporters that the voting process at the consulate was proceeding smoothly without any issues, and all necessary preparations had been made.Regarding the potential impact of the election results on the relations between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region, the Turkish consul stated that regardless of the election outcomes, the ties between the two sides would not be affected.He emphasized the solid historical, humanitarian, and commercial relations between Turkey and the Region.

Sponsored Links