Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at kingdom

2019/07/01 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Saudi-led military coalition said on Monday it had
intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group that was heading toward
the kingdom, a statement on Saudi state media said.“The drone was destroyed in Yemeni airspace,” the coalition
said.Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen,
have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is
leading a coalition battling them.
