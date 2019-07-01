عربي | كوردى


Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at kingdom

2019/07/01 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Saudi-led military coalition said on Monday it had

intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group that was heading toward

the kingdom, a statement on Saudi state media said.“The drone was destroyed in Yemeni airspace,” the coalition

said.Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen,

have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is

leading a coalition battling them.



