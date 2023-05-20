Planning Continues for Iraq's Development Road

2023/05/20 | 18:32 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Ministry of Transport, led by Eng.
Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, held a meeting with the delegation from Italian consulting company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A.
(PEG), contracted with the Ministry.
The meeting, attended by the Al-Faw Grand Port Authority, focused on the latest designs for the Development Road project (Dry Canal Project).
Under the directives of Minister of Transport, Professor Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, the consultative meeting aimed to discuss the land road and railway link between the Faw Grand Port and the Turkish border in the Fishkhabour region.
(Source: Ministry of Transport)