Planning Continues for Iraq's Development Road

2023/05/20 | 18:32 - Source: Iraq News

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport, led by Eng.



Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, held a meeting with the delegation from Italian consulting company Progetti Europa & Global S.p.A.



(PEG), contracted with the Ministry.

The meeting, attended by the Al-Faw Grand Port Authority, focused on the latest designs for the Development Road project (Dry Canal Project).

Under the directives of Minister of Transport, Professor Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, the consultative meeting aimed to discuss the land road and railway link between the Faw Grand Port and the Turkish border in the Fishkhabour region.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)