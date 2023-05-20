Turkish warplanes bomb PKK sites in Duhok for the third consecutive day

2023/05/20 | 19:28 - Source: Shafaq News



The source who relayed this information to Shafaq News Agency noted that the airstrikes were primarily aimed at the PKK's stronghold in the Matin Mountain range, which overlooks the Amadiyah district in northern Duhok.



"Turkey's aircraft has executed four targeted raids against the positions of the PKK militants within the Matin Mountain range so far today," the source said, "the bombings took place in close proximity to the villages of Sekiri, Plava, and Kuherzi." There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) militia, which are both designated as terrorist groups by Ankara.



Turkey regularly carries out air strikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives.



