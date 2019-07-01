3.2-degree earthquake hits Diyala province

2019/07/01 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Ministry of Transport announced on Monday that the Observatories of the General Authority for Aerial and Seismic Monitoring recorded an earthquake at noon today at 12:16:08 local time in Baquba.
Monitoring body in a statement received by the Iraqi news agency INA that the earthquake hit Dali Abbas district in Baquba, Diyala province, noting that the hit recorded 3.2 degrees according to the Richter scale.
There were no reports of damage and citizens should be careful and beware of rumors, false news and commitment to seismic orders, Monitoring body said.
