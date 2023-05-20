Lebanese army says it arrested prominent al-Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town

2023/05/20 | 22:12 - Source: Shafaq News



It identified the arrested man only as "T.M." and said in a statement that the arrest took place on Friday.



"T.M.



is one of the most prominent leaders of al-Qaeda and the founder of its cells in Lebanon," it added.



"He has also played a key role in establishing the terrorist Fatah al-Islam organization," the statement added, referring to an al-Qaeda-inspired militant group that used to be active in Lebanon over a decade ago.



The Lebanese army said T.M.



withdrew from the spotlight in late 2007 following a fierce battle between the military and Fatah al-Islam at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon.



