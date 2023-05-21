2023/05/21 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Michael Knights for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi CMC Draft Regulation of Digital Content in Iraq

The below is a translation of the March 16, 2023 Draft Regulation by the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC), a body controlled by muqawama factions, that lays out the intention of the commission to institute draconian new social media and online censorship in Iraq.

The Militia Spotlight profile of the CMC can be found here.

The original Arabic draft regulation can be found here.

The critique of the draft regulation by 12 human rights and freedom of expression NGOs can be found here.

Click here to read the full report.