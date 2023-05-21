2023/05/21 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq invests in building a social security system that protects workers The Council of Representatives in Federal Iraq voted on Wednesday (May 17) to adopt the new Social Security Law for Private Sector Workers, which introduces far-reaching reforms to the social security system for private-sector workers.The new law, which will replace Law No.39 […]

