Govt consultations advance Iraq's Potato Sector Strategy

2023/05/21 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Government consultations advance Iraq's Potato Sector Strategy As part of efforts to support the development of the potato sector strategy in Iraq, consultants at governorate level were held in Baghdad recently.Another consultation was held in Erbil on 9 May.These consultations constitute a milestone for drafting the potato sector's national strategy as public and […]

