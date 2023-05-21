Former Pleasure Island ride set to reopen in Iraq

2023/05/21 | 06:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A former Pleasure Island ride has been announced as the latest attraction at a theme park in Iraq.

The Hydromax, which was one of the last rides to come to the Cleethorpes park, had been in storage since it closed in 2016.



The purple level ride was often the first thing you saw when travelling to Pleasure Island with its height being the most striking feature.

Many remember the feeling of your stomach being thrown about as you revolved around in your seat, occasionally being able to make out the beach or Thorpe Park.



There was also the scary moment when the other carriage had finished and needed to swap riders.

Read more: Grimsby and Cleethorpes revellers relive their first nights out including Baker Street and Gullivers

You'd be hanging at the top, feet dangling high up in the air, then all of a sudden the carriage would be full again and you'd be flung upside down once more.



Now, it will be transported to Iraq to be installed at Basrah Happyland in the South of the country.

Pleasure Island Archives follows the journey of the former rides and announced the news earlier this week.



They said: "An update on the Hydromax, I have been informed by the people that purchased and resold the ride that the ride will be reopening at Basrah Happyland in Iraq not Southport Pleasureland as Initially thought.

"The ride is yet to be built up so this is all I can share at the moment." Prior to this, it was thought the ride would be opening in Southport after a Cleethorpes resident spotted a similar attraction on their grounds.



However, Southport Pleasureland Club reassured people this was not the case saying: "This is a DAL rides - rocket model.



Brand new purchase for the park.



When you compare the two rides together, there is a difference with the support towers at the base and where it is cut."

The Hydromax in storage (Image: Pleasure Island Archives)

Other Pleasure Island rides have also made the journey to Iraq including the Terror Rack which is operating in Sinbad Land and the Obliterator which is being used at Baghdad Island Park.



Some made even greater journeys across the globe including the Mini Mine Train which has taken up residence in Indonesia or the Hyper Blaster which now resides in Chicago.

Some stayed in the UK, being transported to Wales and the South of England.



The Gravitron is now at Barry Island theme Park and The Galleon is in Milton Keynes.



Many of the rides have been given new homes with very few remaining in storage awaiting new homes.

