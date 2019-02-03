عربي | كوردى
Iran threatens Europe of making a 'strategic leap' in missile range
2019/02/03 | 18:40
The deputy chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned

Europe against forcing it into boosting the range of its

missiles by trying to halt their development."If the Europeans, or anyone else, want to conspire to

disarm Iran of missiles, we will be forced to make a strategic leap," IRGC's deputy commander Brigadier-General Hossein Salami said on state TV on

Saturday."All that hear me today, come to terms with the new

reality of Iran's missile might: there are no obstacles or technical

limitations to us increasing (their) range," he added.Iran develops its missile technology

according to a "defensive strategy" which changes according to need,

he said.Earlier Saturday, Iran announced the "successful

test" of a new cruise missile with a range of over 1,350 kilometers (840

miles), coinciding with the anniversary of the country's 1979 Mullah Revolution.Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the Hoveizeh cruise

missile had successfully hit its targets, calling it the "long arm of Iran".Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a

landmark 2015 deal with major powers, but has kept up development of its

ballistic missile technology.Washington withdrew from the accord in May and reimposed

sanctions against Iran, citing the missile program among its reasons.European governments have stuck by the agreement, although

some have demanded a new section to address Iran's ballistic missile program and its intervention in regional conflicts including Yemen.Iran has voluntarily limited the range of its missiles to

2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), but that is still enough to hit its arch-enemy

Israel and US bases in the Middle East.Washington and its allies have accused Tehran of pursuing

enhanced missile capabilities that also threaten Europe.Tehran denies this, insisting its missile program is

"purely defensive."The weapon tested Saturday takes its name from a city in the

southwestern province of Khuzestan that was devastated in the 1980-1988 war

against Saddam Hussein's Iraq.Salami on Saturday warned world powers "not to seek

(new) negotiations or make recommendations or requests on Iran's missile

power"."Our enemies only understand the language of

force," he said. "If you cannot talk to them in that language, they will

use it to talk to you."

