Iran threatens Europe of making a 'strategic leap' in missile range

2019/02/03 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The deputy chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned
Europe against forcing it into boosting the range of its
missiles by trying to halt their development."If the Europeans, or anyone else, want to conspire to
disarm Iran of missiles, we will be forced to make a strategic leap," IRGC's deputy commander Brigadier-General Hossein Salami said on state TV on
Saturday."All that hear me today, come to terms with the new
reality of Iran's missile might: there are no obstacles or technical
limitations to us increasing (their) range," he added.Iran develops its missile technology
according to a "defensive strategy" which changes according to need,
he said.Earlier Saturday, Iran announced the "successful
test" of a new cruise missile with a range of over 1,350 kilometers (840
miles), coinciding with the anniversary of the country's 1979 Mullah Revolution.Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the Hoveizeh cruise
missile had successfully hit its targets, calling it the "long arm of Iran".Iran reined in most of its nuclear program under a
landmark 2015 deal with major powers, but has kept up development of its
ballistic missile technology.Washington withdrew from the accord in May and reimposed
sanctions against Iran, citing the missile program among its reasons.European governments have stuck by the agreement, although
some have demanded a new section to address Iran's ballistic missile program and its intervention in regional conflicts including Yemen.Iran has voluntarily limited the range of its missiles to
2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), but that is still enough to hit its arch-enemy
Israel and US bases in the Middle East.Washington and its allies have accused Tehran of pursuing
enhanced missile capabilities that also threaten Europe.Tehran denies this, insisting its missile program is
"purely defensive."The weapon tested Saturday takes its name from a city in the
southwestern province of Khuzestan that was devastated in the 1980-1988 war
against Saddam Hussein's Iraq.Salami on Saturday warned world powers "not to seek
(new) negotiations or make recommendations or requests on Iran's missile
power"."Our enemies only understand the language of
force," he said. "If you cannot talk to them in that language, they will
use it to talk to you."
