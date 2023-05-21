High-level PUK Delegation Set for Talks in Erbil Over Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

2023/05/21 | 10:56 - Source: Shafaq News



A source told Shafaq News Agency that a pivotal meeting is set to broach the crucial issue of upcoming parliamentary elections in the semi-autonomous region, the activation of the election commission, and potential amendments to the election law.



This comes on the heels of an expansive meeting held last Tuesday (17th of May), which marked a thawing of ties following a three-month hiatus attributed to a myriad of factors.



In a joint statement issued after their meeting in Sulaymaniyah, both parties concurred on turning over a new leaf in their bilateral relations.



In the meantime, diplomatic missions from the United States, European Union, and several other countries in the Kurdistan region have urged the timely execution of parliamentary elections.



They have called for the implementation of the necessary steps once the political factions in Kurdistan respond to the call made by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani for a dialogue aimed at surmounting differences with the intention of proceeding with elections as scheduled. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)'s Political Bureau is scheduled to visit the city of Erbil today, Sunday, for a meeting with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)'s Political Bureau.A source told Shafaq News Agency that a pivotal meeting is set to broach the crucial issue of upcoming parliamentary elections in the semi-autonomous region, the activation of the election commission, and potential amendments to the election law.This comes on the heels of an expansive meeting held last Tuesday (17th of May), which marked a thawing of ties following a three-month hiatus attributed to a myriad of factors.In a joint statement issued after their meeting in Sulaymaniyah, both parties concurred on turning over a new leaf in their bilateral relations.In the meantime, diplomatic missions from the United States, European Union, and several other countries in the Kurdistan region have urged the timely execution of parliamentary elections.They have called for the implementation of the necessary steps once the political factions in Kurdistan respond to the call made by Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani for a dialogue aimed at surmounting differences with the intention of proceeding with elections as scheduled.

Sponsored Links