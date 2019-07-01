Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdish student in Poland successfully defends master’s thesis on legality of Kurdistan referendum

In his master’s thesis titled “The Political Legitimacy of the Kurdistan Region’s 2017 Referendum on Independence,” Lehat Salah Rasheed analyzed the reasons behind the decision to hold the vote as well as the internal and foreign reactions to it, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Representation office in Poland said.



“The work ends with the conclusion that there were no legal obstacles to the referendum and independence,” the statement added.



Rasheed, who defended his thesis at the University of Humanities and Economics in Lodz, Poland, had also defended a second master’s thesis at the Institute of English Philology.



After the successful defense of his two arguments, Rasheed visited the KRG Representation in Poland to meet with Representative to Poland Ziyad Raoof and present him with his two master’s theses.



