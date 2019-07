Iran will destroy Israel in half hour if US attacks: senior Iranian MP

2019/07/01 | 18:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israel will be destroyed in half an hour if the UnitedStates attacks Iran, a senior Iranian parliamentarian said on Monday, accordingto the semi-official Mehr news agency.Weeks of tensions culminated last month in US PresidentDonald Trump’s last-minute decision to call off planned strikes on Iran afterTehran downed a US drone. Washington also accused Iran of being behind attackson ships in the Gulf, which Tehran denies.“If the US attacks us, only half an hour will remain ofIsrael’s lifespan,” Mojtaba Zolnour, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’sNational Security and Foreign Policy commission said on Monday, according toMehr.