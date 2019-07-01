عربي | كوردى


Iran will destroy Israel in half hour if US attacks: senior Iranian MP

2019/07/01 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel will be destroyed in half an hour if the United

States attacks Iran, a senior Iranian parliamentarian said on Monday, according

to the semi-official Mehr news agency.Weeks of tensions culminated last month in US President

Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to call off planned strikes on Iran after

Tehran downed a US drone. Washington also accused Iran of being behind attacks

on ships in the Gulf, which Tehran denies.“If the US attacks us, only half an hour will remain of

Israel’s lifespan,” Mojtaba Zolnour, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s

National Security and Foreign Policy commission said on Monday, according to

Mehr.



