Iraq Increases Funding for Small Projects

2023/05/22 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Cabinet has approved a substantial capital increase in the Fund for Supporting Small Income-Generating Projects.The fund's capital will be increased from the previous amount of 150 billion dinars to 1,350 billion dinars ($1 billion).According to a government statement, this expansion is part of the Ministry of Labor and Social […]

