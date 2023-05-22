2023/05/22 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has taken steps to support the growth and development of Iraqi Airways, following the Prime Minister's visit to Baghdad International Airport and his call for an improvement in services.The approved decisions, based on the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Economy, are as follows: The General Company for […]

read more Iraqi Airways to get Subsidised Aviation Fuel first appeared on Iraq Business News.