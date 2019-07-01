عربي | كوردى


Lebanon vows to restore security after deadly shootout

2019/07/01 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Lebanese government vowed on Monday to restore security

to an area of a deadly shooting that has stirred fear of renewed strife in the

Chouf Mountains, one of the bloodiest theaters of the 1975-90 civil war.Two aides of government minister Saleh al-Gharib, the state

minister for refugee affairs, were killed on Sunday in the incident in the Aley

region in what he termed an attempted assassination.Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council, which includes the

president and security chiefs, said it had taken “decisive” measures to restore

security to the area and bring to justice those involved.“This is to bury strife, safeguard the prestige of the state

and to spare innocent blood,” the council said in a statement, adding that the

decisions would remain secret.No arrests have been announced yet.The incident spiraled as supporters of Walid Jumblatt,

Lebanon’s main Druze leader, protested against a planned visit to the area by

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, a Maronite Christian and Jumblatt adversary. He

ultimately canceled the visit, saying he wanted to avoid any security problem.Gharib, a Druze politician, is politically aligned with

Bassil and backed by Jumblatt’s Druze rival Talal Arslan.Jumblatt’s Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) has accused

Gharib’s bodyguards of opening fire on the protesters, leading to an exchange

of fire in which two PSP supporters were also wounded.Arslan, in a televised news conference, said the state must

act. “If the state does not strike with an iron fist there will be negative

repercussions in more than one area,” he said.The historic rivalry between Arslan and Jumblatt has

surfaced on numerous fronts of late, including the tussle for Druze cabinet

posts in Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s national unity government.The families of the men killed on Sunday have said they will

not bury them until the perpetrators are handed over.The Chouf witnessed years of fighting between Christian and

Druze militias in the civil war, leading to the displacement of the Christian

population. Some have returned under government-backed “reconciliation”

agreements.



