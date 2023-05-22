Al-Sudani, al-Maliki call for swift approval for the general budget

2023/05/22 | 19:22 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and the State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki on Monday underscored the urgency of passing the budget to facilitate the implementation of the Iraqi government's program.The media office of al-Sudani said in a press release that the two statesmen reviewed a range of domestic affairs, including recent political and security developments, reiterating their support for the government's executive actions in all domains.The meeting, according to the press release, highlighted a shared commitment to fast-tracking the legislative processes required to ensure the provision of fundamental needs and the promotion of strategic sectors.

