US says it struck al-Qaeda in Syria

2019/07/01 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States said it carried out a strike on Sunday
against al-Qaeda in northwest Syria, calling the area a “safe haven” for the
group to plot attacks overseas.The strike at a training facility targeted “operatives
responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, our partners
and innocent civilians,” US Central Command said in a statement.The northwest is the last major territory in Syria still
held by rebel groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad and is dominated by
jihadist factions including Tahrir al-Sham, the latest iteration of al-Qaeda’s
former affiliate the Nusra Front.The Syrian government is carrying out an offensive backed by
Russian air power against the enclave that has caused hundreds of thousands of
civilians, many already displaced, to flee their homes.A US-led coalition has been fighting ISIS in Syria since
2014 with an intensive air campaign and ground troops in support of local
forces.US forces have also carried out periodic strikes against
suspected jihadist militants from al-Qaeda and other groups elsewhere in Syria
including in the northwest.
