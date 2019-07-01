Home › Baghdad Post › US says it struck al-Qaeda in Syria

US says it struck al-Qaeda in Syria

2019/07/01 | 19:55



against al-Qaeda in northwest Syria, calling the area a “safe haven” for the



group to plot attacks overseas.The strike at a training facility targeted “operatives



responsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, our partners



and innocent civilians,” US Central Command said in a statement.The northwest is the last major territory in Syria still



held by rebel groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad and is dominated by



jihadist factions including Tahrir al-Sham, the latest iteration of al-Qaeda’s



former affiliate the Nusra Front.The Syrian government is carrying out an offensive backed by



Russian air power against the enclave that has caused hundreds of thousands of



civilians, many already displaced, to flee their homes.A US-led coalition has been fighting ISIS in Syria since



2014 with an intensive air campaign and ground troops in support of local



forces.US forces have also carried out periodic strikes against



suspected jihadist militants from al-Qaeda and other groups elsewhere in Syria



including in the northwest.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States said it carried out a strike on Sundayagainst al-Qaeda in northwest Syria, calling the area a “safe haven” for thegroup to plot attacks overseas.The strike at a training facility targeted “operativesresponsible for plotting external attacks threatening US citizens, our partnersand innocent civilians,” US Central Command said in a statement.The northwest is the last major territory in Syria stillheld by rebel groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad and is dominated byjihadist factions including Tahrir al-Sham, the latest iteration of al-Qaeda’sformer affiliate the Nusra Front.The Syrian government is carrying out an offensive backed byRussian air power against the enclave that has caused hundreds of thousands ofcivilians, many already displaced, to flee their homes.A US-led coalition has been fighting ISIS in Syria since2014 with an intensive air campaign and ground troops in support of localforces.US forces have also carried out periodic strikes againstsuspected jihadist militants from al-Qaeda and other groups elsewhere in Syriaincluding in the northwest.