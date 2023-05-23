2023/05/23 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has laid the foundation stone at the first solar power plant in Erbil province.The 25-MW plant is being developed by a consortium consisting of Pluto Otto Cycle and Chinese companies Getting International Energy (which also has interests in neighbouring Jordan) and Shenglong Electric.The deal to […]

Work Starts at Chinese Solar Plant in Erbil