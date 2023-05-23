Turkish Airstrikes hit PKK sites in Sinjar

2023/05/23 | 12:10 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / In a second round of aerial bombardment within a week, sites affiliated with the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) were targeted by Turkish airstrikes in Sinjar, according to a local source on Tuesday.
The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, revealed that "the bombardment struck a PKK site in the Khanasor area of the Sinjar district." Preliminary information indicates casualties and injuries among the ranks of the party's members, the source added.
Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Agency in the Kurdistan Region reported that a Turkish drone targeted a position of the People's Defense Forces (YPG) fighters at 5:00 a.m.
this morning.
According to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the airstrike hit the village of Chomo-Khalf in the Sinjar district, resulting in the deaths of three fighters.
Last Tuesday, May 16th, a Turkish drone targeted a facility belonging to the Sinjar Protection Units in the Khansor complex, located in the northern sector of the Sinjar district.
At that time, a local source informed Shafaq News Agency that the airstrikes resulted in casualties and injuries among the forces loyal to the Kurdish Workers' Party.
