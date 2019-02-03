Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
☵ May Matter
Iraq News Now
Kirkuk Now
Relief Web
›
Home
›
Iraq: UNHCR Iraq Situation Response: Funding Update (as of 28 January 2019)
2019/02/03 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Ankara offers $5bn credit for Turkish companies rebuilding Iraq
Trump: US forces staying in Iraq to watch Iran
Suspects confess to Baghdad killing of Iraqi who worked for US-supported TV: Judiciary
Iran threatens Europe of making a 'strategic leap' in missile range
Yezidi woman, 20, commits suicide at IDP camp in Kurdistan Region
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs