Errant missile from Syria-Israel clash lands on Cyprus

2019/07/01 | 20:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- An errant missile struck Cyprus early on Monday, skimmingthe densely populated capital Nicosia and crashing on a mountainside in whatauthorities described as a spillover from strikes between Israel and Syria.The explosion occurred around 1 a.m. (2200 GMT Sunday) inthe region of Tashkent, also known as Vouno, some 20 kms (12 miles) northeastof Nicosia, with the impact starting a fire and heard for miles around.There were no casualties. But it caused widespread concernon both sides of the ethnically-split island and brought calls for warringparties to respect their neighbors’ safety.An Israeli air strike was underway against Syria at thetime. Syrian state media said the Syrian air defenses had fired in response.“It is understood that a missile fired from Syria fell hereby accident, as a result of being fired in an uncontrolled way by batteries...in response to the intense attacks yesterday evening by Israel,” KudretOzersay, the Turkish Cypriot foreign minister, told a news conference.“Based on our initial assessment, it is the remains of amissile which is known as S-200 in the Russian system and SA-5 in the NATOsystem,” he added.In a Facebook post earlier, Ozersay said the explosion wasthought to have occurred before impact because there were no craters, anddebris was found at several different points.Cyprus lies west of Syria, and the impact site about 50kilometers (31 miles) inland.Israeli warplanes fired missiles targeting Syrian militarypositions in Homs – around 310 kilometers (193 miles) from Nicosia – and theDamascus outskirts overnight in an attack that killed at least four civiliansand wounded another 21.“BEHAVE CALMLY”The freak incident was the first time that Cyprus has beencaught in the crosshairs of military operations in the Middle East despite itsproximity.“Undoubtedly we invite Syria, Israel and another countriesin the region to take into account the human and material security ofneighboring countries, to take the necessary measures and for everyone tobehave calmly,” said Ozersay, who is also deputy prime minister of thebreakaway Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Ankara.The incident was a wake-up call to islanders, saidUniteCyprusNow, a pro-unity group.“The illusion that a permanent division on land... willprotect us from crises has been shattered with the missile that landed on ourhead last night,” it said.Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered bya brief Greek-inspired coup.The aging S-200 is a surface to air missile which analystssaid could have a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles).It is one of the precursors of the S-400, the missile systemTurkey plans to buy from Russia and which has rattled relations withWashington.Residents told Cypriot media they saw a light in the skythen three loud explosions were heard for miles around, which many initiallythought was a plane crash.Tashkent is a small village in the foothills of a mountainrange rimming northern Cyprus. Authorities evacuated some homes.