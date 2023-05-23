GKP cancels Divi, Names New Chair of Board

2023/05/23 | 20:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) provided an update on operational and corporate activity and the Company's upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Monaday: Operational & Corporate Update Following the shut-in of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline on 25 March 2023, production from the Shaikan Field remains shut-in.The suspension of exports has resulted in a gross production […]

