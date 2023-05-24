Sophie Wessex makes secret trip to Iraq for cause that's taken her to 'dark places'

2023/05/24 | 00:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Duchess of Edinburgh has made a secret trip to Iraq to raise awareness of one of her long-standing causes.

Sophie spent two days in the capital Baghdad where she continued her work championing the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

While there, she heard about the challenges facing Iraqi women and girls, and the ongoing work to protect and promote their rights, Buckingham Palace announced.

The previously unannounced trip, which was kept secret for security reasons, was made at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in support of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS), the Palace said.

Kate Middleton makes surprise visit to Chelsea Flower Show and joins kids' picnic

Sophie during a visit to a girls' school in Baghdad (

PA)

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to the majority of provinces in Iraq, amid the threat of violent protests in and around the International Zone in Baghdad.

Sophie visited a high school for girls and spoke to students and teachers about education for young women in the country and their hopes for the future.

She also visited a family planning centre to hear about work being carried out to support the reproductive health and well-being of Iraqi women and met female business leaders to discuss the importance of women’s economic empowerment.

She delivered a message of greeting from the King to the Iraqi president, Abdul Latif Rashid, and the First Lady after meeting them in Baghdad.

Sophie on a visit to a family planning centre in Baghdad (

PA)

Sophie becomes one of few royals to have visited Iraq, with King Charles, as the Prince of Wales, travelling to the country in 2004 when he visited military personnel in Basra during the Iraq War.

In 2006, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, made a surprise trip to see British troops in Basra when he was 85.

Sophie's trip to Iraq comes just months after she made royal history on another trip to raise awareness of the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Sophie during a meeting with the President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid (

PA)

Last October she became the first royal to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on an official visit, where she focused on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

On that visit, mum-of-two Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, was shown first-hand the pioneering and critical medical treatment provided to those who have endured brutal, conflict-related sexual violence and trauma.

She toured a hospital, including its newly opened operating room, spent time with some of the survivors being cared for, and spoke to its team of experts.

The Duchess has publicly committed herself to supporting the UK's work helping victims of rape, sexual violence and exploitation in war.

Sophie said in 2021 that hearing survivors' stories of sexual violence has taken her to "some very dark places" during her work to raise awareness.

"Every story I am told is pushing me forward.



I feel obligated to tell people this is happening – it is their story to tell and I support them," she added.

