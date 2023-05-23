HAYMAN-WOODWARD Helps Athlete with Disability Achieve Dreams

2023/05/24 | 02:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayman-Woodward, a leading global immigration and investment firm, has helped athlete Danielle Nobile achieve her dreams by sponsoring her racing wheelchair.Danielle Nobile immigrated to the USA as an athlete with a disability, seeking new opportunities to pursue her passion for running.Despite facing financial challenges in purchasing a new racing wheelchair, Danielle turned to social media to fundraise through a Go Fund Me campaign.Her efforts were noticed by Mr.Leonardo Freitas, a member of the HAYMAN-WOODWARD team, who generously donated the remaining amount needed for the purchase."I cannot thank Mr.Leonardo and the HAYMAN-WOODWARD team enough for their support," said Danielle Nobile."With their help, I was able to purchase a new racing wheelchair and compete in the Dopey Challenge, culminating in the Disney Marathon.Their sponsorship is also allowing me to pursue my dream of participating in races that were previously out of reach.""HAYMAN-WOODWARD is proud to sponsor Danielle Nobile's racing wheelchair and support her in achieving her dreams.Danielle's dedication and passion for running is truly inspiring," said Leonardo Freitas, Hayman-Woodward's Investment Director."We are honored to support her in any way we can and are excited to see her attain great success both as an athlete and as a brand ambassador for Hayman-Woodward."Hayman-Woodward's mission is to help people achieve their immigration and investment dreams.As a leading global immigration and investment firm, HAYMAN-WOODWARD is committed to providing exceptional service and personalized solutions to each client.For more information about HAYMAN-WOODWARD and its services, please visit https://www.haymanwoodward.com/.

