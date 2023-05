2023/05/24 | 03:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DP World has launched what is says is the first direct freight service between the UAE and Iraq, "to make the flow of goods between the two countries faster, safer and more efficient." The service caters for what the industry calls "unaccompanied trailers" -- trailers which can be transported by sea without the driver and […]

