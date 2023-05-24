Architectural Competition for Dakeer Island in Basra

2023/05/24 | 03:34 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Tamayouz Excellence Awards has invited architects and designers to submit their ideas to transform the underused Dakeer Island in Basra into a vibrant recreational urban destination for locals and visitors.
As of now, Dakeer Island is packed with illegal settlements, wholesale and storage warehouses, and waste dumping areas.

