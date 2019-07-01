Lebanon demolishes Syrian refugee homes: aid agencies

2019/07/01 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanese military units demolished at least 20 refugee homes
early on Monday, a group of international aid agencies said, warning that they
feared more demolitions would follow and that thousands of people including
children could be affected.The army did not immediately comment on the aid agencies’
statement, but a security source said the military had been carrying out checks
to make sure refugee dwellings were sticking to regulations.Lebanon is toughening its enforcement of rules governing the
roughly 1 million Syrian refugees who constitute about a quarter of the tiny
country’s population.The small concrete huts in which many refugees live break
rules against building semi-permanent structures in their informal camps,
something some Lebanese fear would lead to their lasting settlement in the
country.In April the military ordered refugees to comply with those
rules or face forcible demolitions, leading many to replace concrete walls with
wood and plastic sheeting, though a large number of shelters were not altered.“At 4:30 a.m. on July 1, military units moved into several
camps in Arsal and demolished at least 20 homes,” said the group of agencies,
which include Save the Children, Oxfam and the Norwegian Refugee Council.“Depriving refugees of their already very basic shelter and
leaving them out on the streets is not a solution. The demolitions in Arsal
come in the context of deteriorating conditions for Syrian refugees, who in the
past months have faced an increasingly coercive environment making their lives
even harder,” the statement added.Some Lebanese politicians have called for mass returns of
refugees to Syria after fighting ended in many parts of the country over the
past three years.However, while some refugees have returned, many others
appear reluctant to go back, with some citing fears of retribution or of a new
upsurge in warfare.
