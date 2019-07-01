عربي | كوردى


Lebanon demolishes Syrian refugee homes: aid agencies

Lebanon demolishes Syrian refugee homes: aid agencies
2019/07/01 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Lebanese military units demolished at least 20 refugee homes

early on Monday, a group of international aid agencies said, warning that they

feared more demolitions would follow and that thousands of people including

children could be affected.The army did not immediately comment on the aid agencies’

statement, but a security source said the military had been carrying out checks

to make sure refugee dwellings were sticking to regulations.Lebanon is toughening its enforcement of rules governing the

roughly 1 million Syrian refugees who constitute about a quarter of the tiny

country’s population.The small concrete huts in which many refugees live break

rules against building semi-permanent structures in their informal camps,

something some Lebanese fear would lead to their lasting settlement in the

country.In April the military ordered refugees to comply with those

rules or face forcible demolitions, leading many to replace concrete walls with

wood and plastic sheeting, though a large number of shelters were not altered.“At 4:30 a.m. on July 1, military units moved into several

camps in Arsal and demolished at least 20 homes,” said the group of agencies,

which include Save the Children, Oxfam and the Norwegian Refugee Council.“Depriving refugees of their already very basic shelter and

leaving them out on the streets is not a solution. The demolitions in Arsal

come in the context of deteriorating conditions for Syrian refugees, who in the

past months have faced an increasingly coercive environment making their lives

even harder,” the statement added.Some Lebanese politicians have called for mass returns of

refugees to Syria after fighting ended in many parts of the country over the

past three years.However, while some refugees have returned, many others

appear reluctant to go back, with some citing fears of retribution or of a new

upsurge in warfare.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW