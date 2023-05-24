IBBC visit to Iraq, May 14th-20th

2023/05/24 | 18:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): The IBBC management team attended an extensive round of meetings with officials in Iraq from May 14th - 20th.Led by IBBC President Baroness Nicholson and MD Christophe Michels, the visit first included the opening of and attendance at the first UK-Iraq Trade Fair at Al Burhan's new […]

