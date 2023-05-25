Saudi Arabia and Canada Restore Diplomatic Relations and Appoint New Ambassadors

2023/05/25 | 00:10 - Source: Shafaq News



Furthermore, it indicates a willingness from both sides to engage in dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Canada based on "mutual respect and common interests."This marks a significant step towards normalizing relations between the two countries, strained for the past five years due to a dispute over women's rights activists.The previous conflict arose when Canada's foreign ministry supported women's rights activists arrested in Saudi Arabia.In response, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador, withdrew its ambassador, sold Canadian investments, and ordered its citizens studying in Canada to leave.The decision to restore diplomatic relations follows discussions between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November 2022.As part of this restoration, both countries have agreed to appoint new ambassadors.Jean-Philippe Linteau has been appointed Canada's new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.This development is a positive step towards rebuilding diplomatic ties and is accompanied by the lifting of commercial punitive measures that were previously imposed.Furthermore, it indicates a willingness from both sides to engage in dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.

