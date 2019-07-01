Al-Halbousi receives national security adviser

2019/07/01 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi received on Monday the national security adviser and head of the popular mobilization Faleh al-Fayadh.
During the meeting they discussed the importance of imposing the rule of law and raising the security institutions performance to carry out their duties, Al-Halbousi media office.
He added that the meeting also stressed the strengthening the national unity, which was the basis on victory on Daesh and the need to preserve it, as well as work on return the displaced people to achieve stability.
Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi received on Monday the national security adviser and head of the popular mobilization Faleh al-Fayadh.
During the meeting they discussed the importance of imposing the rule of law and raising the security institutions performance to carry out their duties, Al-Halbousi media office.
He added that the meeting also stressed the strengthening the national unity, which was the basis on victory on Daesh and the need to preserve it, as well as work on return the displaced people to achieve stability.