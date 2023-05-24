Nonprofit Leader Alece Ronzino Joins The Exodus Road’s U.S. Board of Directors

2023/05/25 | 00:20 - Source: Iraq News

As a seasoned nonprofit professional, Ronzino brings over 25 years of experience as a leader, communicator and strategist in the global fight against injustice.

As an organization that empowers ordinary individuals in the fight against human trafficking, The Exodus Road aligns with my belief that everyone can make a difference.”

— Alece Ronzino, CEO of Rest Easy Nashville

Her passion for equipping and empowering local leaders to combat systemic poverty is evident through her pioneering work in South Africa, where she founded Thrive Africa and lived for 13 years."As an organization that empowers ordinary individuals in the fight against human trafficking, The Exodus Road aligns with my belief that everyone can make a difference," Ronzino said.



“It is an incredible honor to be a part of their innovative and crucial work!”In April 2014, Ronzino traveled with The Exodus Road to Thailand to help shed light on the reality of human trafficking.



Ronzino was an active, human rights blogger at the time and joined to better understand and share with her readers the pervasiveness of sexual exploitation.



She saw firsthand how minors and adults are forced into trafficking situations.Moved by The Exodus Road’s work, Ronzino stayed connected with the organization as an impact partner.



She’s continued to support The Exodus Road’s anti-trafficking efforts around the world through donations and relationship-building.The Exodus Road is an international nonprofit that combats human trafficking through intervention with local law enforcement, training and education, and aftercare services.



Working with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement agencies, The Exodus Road helps to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors.



Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 2,000 survivors and the arrests of over 1,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily.“Alece has a deep heart for the health and sustainability of justice work and for the people who are on the ground doing it,” Laura Parker, The Exodus Road’s CEO and co-founder, said.



“Her experience in international development work and communications are valuable strengths that will support The Exodus Road as we continue to grow.



We are so excited that she’s bringing her leadership and experience to the board and to our teams around the world.”After Ronzino’s time in South Africa, she returned to the States and launched Rest Easy Nashville, a boutique short-term rental property management firm.



She currently leads the firm as the CEO and lives in Nashville with her husband and three children.



She also founded and curated One Word 365 as well as Grit and Glory.



Ronzino’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to making a difference are reflected in her work and advocacy.In addition to Ronzino, The Exodus Road is welcoming advocate Hollie Smith and financial expert Ted Rusinoff to the U.S.



board.



They are joining a unique and dynamic community of experts that includes corporate-strategy consultant Steve Leigh, country singer Craig Morgan, activist Edwin Desamour, Living Opera CEO Soula Parassidis, humanitarian photographer Nate Griffin, Neema Development founder Sarah Ray and The Exodus Road's co-founder and CEO Laura Parker.About The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom.



Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors.



Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,000 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily.



The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.In education, The Exodus Road offers TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking, and TraffickWatch: Brazil, a similar program specifically for law enforcement partners.



The organization is also preparing to launch “INFLUENCED,” a workshop series equipping parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation.The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country.



In Thailand, the nonprofit operates Freedom Home, a survivor care center that houses and supports women-survivors and their dependents.For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

