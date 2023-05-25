Advisor to Iraqi PM hits out against Immigration

2023/05/25 | 02:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.An advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister has criticised immigration to the country.Mudhar Muhammad Salih told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that foreign workers transfer $600 million annually out of Iraq, and work in sectors with "limited productivity", while unemployment in Iraq is 16 percent of the total workforce.He […]

