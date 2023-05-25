Budget loans give KRG financial lifeline

2023/05/25 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (right) and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shake hands at a ceremony in Baghdad on April 4, 2023, to sign a temporary deal for restarting northern oil exports.



(Photo credit: Prime Minister's Office)

SULAIMANIYA - Recent financial transfers from Baghdad have provided a glimmer of hope for the economy in Iraqi Kurdistan, despite a two-month pipeline outage that has deprived the regional government of its single largest revenue stream.

In the past three months, the federal government has extended 1.2 trillion Iraqi dinars ($923 million) in loans to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) — a sign of political good will that could lead to more reliable financial flows with the passage of a national budget law.

